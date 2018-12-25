Holbrook November Students of the Month

Standing left to right: Kobi Koerperich (male scholar-athlete), Jace Keams (language arts), Andrew John (fine arts) and Orin Dokey (physical educaiton). Seated left to right: Donnalette Notah (second language), Kylei Qumyintewa (CTE), Bianca Liddle (English), Erika Benally (personal finance) and Talynn Spencer (female scholar-athlete). Not pictured: Cassandra Yazzie (Principal’s selection), Katlyn Lee (English), Reshanna Tesage (math) and Chasity James (NAVIT). (Photo/Holbrook High School)
