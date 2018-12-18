Winslow Lady Bulldogs win two of three

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs won two of their three games last week, defeating Tuba City and Chinle but losing to Window Rock.

On Dec. 12, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Lady Warriors 47-35 in Winslow. Winslow led 10-9 after the first quarter, 20-15 at the half but Tuba City rallied to cut the margin to 30-28 in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs increased their advantage in the final period. Andrea Willeto led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points. Kristin Wagner was in double figures with 11 points and Kylie Begay scored nine for the victors. Tuba City was led by Chenille Nodman with 13 points, Larissa Yazzie scored nine and Gracee Curley Eight for the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Bulldogs topped the Chinle Lady Wildcats 52-47 in Chinle Dec. 14. Chinle led 15-12 after the first quarter and 24-22 at the half. Winslow rallied and led 35-34 going into the final period and escaped with the close victory. Justine Butterfield was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 13 points.

In their final game of the week the Lady Bulldogs lost to the Window Rock Lady Scouts 77-58 Dec. 15 in Winslow. Window Rock led 32-20 at the half after the teams had been tied 15-15 after the first quarter. The Lady Scouts were up 50-36 after three quarters and walked off with the 77-58 victory. Kylie Begay led the Lady Bulldogs with 27 points and Kristin Wagner was also in double figures with 14 points. Window Rock had Asia James and Shinebia Teller with 20 points each and Jana Sollee with 16 points, Rachel Smiley with 11 and Skylar Talkalai with 10 with 10 were in double figures for Window Rock.