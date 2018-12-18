Winslow Bulldogs win two, lose one to wrap up final games in 2018

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs had three games last week and another Dec. 17 against Ganado to complete the 2018 portion of the schedule.

The Bulldogs won both home games beating Tuba City 69-67 Dec. 12, and Window Rock 85-49 Dec. 14, but losing to Chinle 70-62 in Chinle Dec. 14. Winslow had a 10-3 record going into the Dec. 17 game with Ganado.

In their game against the Tuba City Warriors, the Bulldogs led 26-14 after the first quarter and 44-27 at the half. The Warriors came back strong in the second half and were only down 57-44 after three quarters and outscored the Bulldogs 23-12 in the final period, losing by a single bucket. Winslow was led by Zach Wagner with 21 points. Tyrell Young with 16 points and Darius James with 14 were also in double figures for the victors.

In their final game of the week the Bulldogs defeated the Window Rock Scouts 85-49 in Winslow Dec. 15.