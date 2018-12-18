President-elect Nez announces glove manufacturing venture in Church Rock

CHURCH ROCK, N.M. — On Dec. 13, Navajo Nation President-elect Jonathan Nez joined New Mexico leaders in announcing a glove manufacturing company wants to expand operations in Church Rock with potential to create 350 jobs.

Nez joined officials from New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez’s office, McKinley County, and others at the Navajo Tech Innovation Center in Church Rock, New Mexico to announce that international nitrile glove manufacturing company, Rhino Health LLC, plans to expand their operations and begin production at an existing manufacturing warehouse in Church Rock.

Rhino Health LLC is a U.S. based company with a global management team from a leading Korean rubber company known as Jungwoo Rubber & Plastic, which plans to invest more than $49 million into an existing manufacturing warehouse in Church Rock.

“As Vice President, I supported this project and will continue to support it under the Nez-Lizer administration. As a business person, Mr. Lizer understands the importance of partnering with the private sector to bring economic opportunities to our communities and I share the same sentiment,” Nez said. “This is a great venture with great potential.”

Nez also said the manufacturing facility will become a supplier of nitrile to be sold to government agencies, medical facilities, and food and retail industries. He also thanked the New Mexico Economic Development Department, Gallup Mayor Jackie McKinney, McKinley County Commissioners, and the Navajo Nation Project Development Department for their hard work and advocacy.

The project is partially funded through the New Mexico Economic Development Department’s investment of $3.5 million through the Local Economic Development Act funds.

“In every Navajo community there is a need for jobs. It’s these types of ventures that will bring those jobs to our people and we will continue to support this project when we take office in January,” Nez said.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President