Out with the old, in with the new at Winslow Masonic Lodge

Winslow Masonic Lodge 13 formally installed new officers Dec. 10. Officers include: Jimmy Atha, Ernie Cano, Ken Evans II, John L Scott, David Brakefield, Earl Wunder, Christopher Robertson, Harold Soehner, Shane Robertson. This Masonic Lodge is now fully functional after being completely destroyed by an arson fire in October 2014.
