Christmas gifts abound at Winslow Residential Hall Native Crafts Bazaar

Todd Roth/NHO

Todd Roth/NHO

  • Originally Published: December 18, 2018 2:28 p.m.

    • Native American crafts were offered as Christmas gifts at 17 tables during the Winslow Residential Hall Craft Bazaar. Left: Alica Jaramillo sells handmade dolls. Right: Kent K. Walker from Leupp with an amazing selection of jewelry.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.