Around the Rez: week of Dec. 18

Christmas Bazaar in Kayenta Dec. 19

A Kayenta Middle School is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Kayenta Middle School Student Council. More information is available by calling (928) 697-2300/2304

New Year’s Eve country dance featuring the Clansmen

A New Year’s Eve country dance has been scheduled for Dec. 31 at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi, Arizona.

Join the Clansmen as they take center stage starting at 8 p.m. MST. Five hours of country dancing. Shine your boots, grab a partner and don’t miss a beat. Admission is $12 per person.

A dance contest will be held along with the best dressed cowboy and cowgirl contest. Souvenir prizes will be awarded. Discount rooms rates are available. Mention code: NY2018 to reserve your room by calling (928) 283-4500.

This event is co-sponsored by DHD Productions and Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites. This is a drug & alcohol free event.

Merry Keshmish from South Korea

A South Korean group is putting on a Vacation Bible School Dec. 24-26 at Leupp First Presbyterian Church from noon to 5 p.m. daily. A banquet is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 23. Bible School activities include arts and crafts, ukulele, Taekwondo and more. More information is available by calling Joseph at (408) 903-7397. The church is located between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2.

Southwest Navajo Nation Year-end Revival Dec. 27-29

The Southwest Navajo Natrion Year-end Revival is set for Dec. 27-29 at Navajo Christian Foundation gym with services starting 5 p.m. nightly. Pastor Tom Tso of Flame of the Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico is officiant. Musicians are Edison Belin, Bessie Gishie and Henry Chase. Area churches are asked to come worship and get a fresh start for 2019. Food will be served nightly before services with a special treat Dec. 29. An event verse is Phil. 3:13. More information is available from the Foundation office at (928) 657-3391 and is located behind the Dilcon Police Department.

Blood drive in Flagstaff, Tuba City and Grand Canyon

Fratelli Pizza is making spirits even brighter this holiday season with a voucher for a free pizza slice and a soft drink for all Flagstaff, Grand Canyon and Tuba City blood donors through Dec. 31. To make a blood donation appointment, call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit www.BloodHero.com and enter your city or zip code.

Parenting Class in Navajo Mountain, Utah Feb. 19

The The parent conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah will take place at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 19. The theme of the conference is ‘Your values make you a well-rounded person.’ Topics will cover traditional and modern child rearing, postive parenting and the importance of home and educational values.

This is a free event and everyone is welcome. More information is available by calling 928-672-2335.

Is it Chrismas or X-mas?

The Leupp First Presbyterian Church celebrates the birth of Christ with a community dinner and program Dec. 23. This year’s emphasis is whether to use Christmas or X-mas during the holidays. The church is located between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2. Services start at 10:30 a.m.. with Sunday School at 9 a.m.

Red Feather reminds you to check your smoke alarms and CO2 detectors

There is a chill in the air. When you go to unpack your winter sweaters, remember to change the batteries on your smoke alarms and C02 detectors and make sure they work. Have a fire safety plan for your home, and remind your elders and friends to do the same. Save lives with fire safety. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home at (928) 440-5119 Be happy, be healthy and breath!

New weather service station in Tuba City

The National Weather Service has installed an automated weather station in Tuba City to fill in a weather gap between Flagstaff and Page. The new station will update every 5 minutes and data can be viewed online at: https://aprs.fi/weather/WX7FGZ-7.

The installation of the new weather station in Tuba City will help the National Weather Service keep our communities safe.

WIC program hours expanded

The Coconino County Public Health Services District Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program has added new walk-in and Saturday hours to better serve clients. Clients can now access services without an appointment on scheduled walk-in days and on the second Saturday of each month at 2625 N. King Street in Flagstaff.

Walk-in hours:

Tuesday afternoons 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays 9 a.m. – noon and 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Fridays 8– 11 a.m.

Saturday hours:

The second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. – noon.

WIC services are also available Monday through Wednesday by appointment. Call CCPHSD WIC at (928) 679-7250 to make an appointment or stop by during walk-in hours.

WIC is a public health nutrition program that provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and connections to community services for income-eligible women who are pregnant and postpartum, infants and children up to five years old.

More information is available by calling the CCPHSD WIC Clinic at (928) 679-7850 or visiting www.azwic.gov.



Keshmish Bazaar Dec. 18

Keshmish Bazaar by Leupp Schools Inc. will be held Dec. 18 from 2-8 p.m. at the LSI Gym. There is a $10 charge per space or $15 charge for tables and chairs. More information is available at (928) 686-6040 or (928) 224-6043.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com.