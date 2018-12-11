Report of cult group within Monument Valley Tribal Park causes concern within community

On Dec. 5, the Resources and Development Committee received a report from Council Delegate Herman Daniels, Jr. (Shonto, Naa’tsis’Áán, Oljato, Ts’ah Bii Kin) and Monument Valley Tribal Park manager Adeline Tohannie, regarding a cult group known as Global Witness within the vicinity and boundaries of the Monument Valley Tribal Park and Oljato Chapter.

Daniels, who represents the surrounding communities of Monument Valley Tribal Park, stated that the activities of Global Witness led by Derek Broes posed a high level of potential threat to the health and safety of the communities and Navajo citizens residing within the park.

“Last week, the Monument Valley Tribal Park had an incident with Global Witness led by a gnostic luciferian, who were filming and organizing a movement within the park without proper permits and authorization. The group’s motives and intentions could have caused disorder and disharmony within the community. Many of the community members disapproved of any satanic activities within our sacred lands,” Daniels said.

According to Tohannie, the Monument Valley Tribal Park closed Nov. 29 because of high levels of concerns raised from community members. The group set-up camp in the backcountry of the park and the park. Park officials kindly asked them to move because they did not have appropriate permits for camping and for their events, added Tohannie.

“The park and the residents living within the park did not know the intentions of Global Witness. To make matters worse, there was no law enforcement near the park to enforce the laws. A ranger or police officer should be stationed near a park where millions of visitors go throughout the year,” Daniels said.

RDC chair Council Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd (Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kin Dah Lichíí, Steamboat) stated that the group needs to recognize Navajo Nation laws and they are not authorized to capitalize from the Nation’s resources.

“I am aware that Global Witness has a YouTube channel and they filmed within the park. Their followers were entering the park and organized an unauthorized event. They most likely gained financial benefits from filming within the park, but the Navajo Nation did not receive any financial benefit,” Shepherd said.

RDC member Council Delegate Davis Filfred (Mexican Water, Aneth, Teecnospos, Tółikan, Red Mesa) recommended that the committee met with Oljato Chapter officials, community members and the Monument Valley Tribal Park Dec. 26 to further discuss the matter.

The committee accepted the report with a 4-0 vote.

Following the report, the committee approved Legislation No. 0375-18, recertifying Naschitti Community Governance’s community-based land use plan, which has been reevaluated and readjusted from the chapter’s previous community plan.

Legislation sponsor Council Delegate Olin Kieyoomia (Coyote Canyon, Mexican Springs, Naschitti, Tohatchi, Bahastl’a’a’) commended the committee for recertifying the chapter’s community land use plan and recognizing the importance of local government control.

The Resources and Development Committee approved Legislation No. 0375-18 with a 4-0 vote and serves as the final authority for the bill.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker