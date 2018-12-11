Navajo Nation certifies general election results; final count in

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Officials on the Navajo Nation have certified results from the tribe’s general election.

The final counts show Vice President Jonathan Nez won the tribal presidency with 41,261 votes. Contender and former President Joe Shirley Jr. had 20,751 votes.

Nearly 63,150 ballots were cast in the Nov. 6. election for the presidency and other positions on the reservation. About 94,900 Navajos were registered to vote, putting turnout around 67 percent.

The Farmington Daily Times reports the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors certified the results Dec. 6

Tribal members also elected representatives to the Navajo Nation Council, the election board and other offices.

The tribe allowed some Navajos who left their information at polling places to vote late after experiencing widespread ballot shortages. That didn’t change the outcome of any races.