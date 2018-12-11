Lady Bulldogs win Pepsi Tournament Dec. 8, defeat Flagstaff Lady Eagles 50-32

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Flagstaff Lady Eagles 50-32 to win the Pepsi Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff Dec. 8.

In earlier games, the Lady bulldogs defeated Sunrise Mountain 61-26 Dec. 5, Coconino 50-32 Dec. 7 and St. Mary’s 56-32 Dec. 8. Flagstaff had defeated the Cactus Lady Cobras 65-56 Dec. 8 in the other semifinal game.

In the championship game, won by Winslow over Flagstaff, the first half was played with a boys’ basketball which was switched to a girls’ ball in the second half. Winslow led 11-7 after the first quarter but trailed 20-19 at the half and regained the lead 33-26 during the third quarter. Winslow was led by Justine Butterfield with 16 points. Andrea Willeto was also in double figures with 10 points. Flagstaff had three players in double figures, including Gracelyn Nez with 15 points, Josephine Faull with 14 and Emma Doskicz with 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Sunrise Mountain Lady Miners from Las Vegas, Nevada 61-26 Dec. 6 in their first game of the tournament. They took control of the game early and led 13-3 after the first quarter, 30-9 at intermission and 42-15 going into the final period. Eight Winslow players scored led by Sierra Singer with 14 points. Andrea Willeto was also in double figures with 12 points and Kristin Wagner and Brianna Little each scored nine points while Justine Butterfield scored seven. Markaila McKurdy led Sunrise Mountain with 13 points.

In their second game of the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Coconino Lady Panthers 50-32 Dec. 7. Winslow led 8-5 after the first quarter, a commanding 26-9 at the half and 35-20 after three periods. Eight Lady Bulldogs scored, led by Butterfield with 17 points. Wagner scored nine points and Little tallied eight for the victors. No scoring was available for Coconino.

In their third game of the tournament, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the St. Mary’s Lady Knights 56-32 in their first game Dec. 8 to earn their berth in the championship game that night. Winslow started strong and led 11-3 after the first quarter, 31-15 at the half and 50-23 after three periods. Butterfield led Winslow with 16 points and Little was in double figures with 10 points. St. Mary’s did not have scoring recorded.

The next regular season game for the Lady Bulldogs is Dec. 12 against the Tuba City Lady Warriors at Winslow. They play at Chinle Dec. 14 and host Window Rock Dec. 15 and Ganado Dec. 17 to complete the 2018 portion of their schedule.