Jaken Todacheenie takes first in team roping

Holbrook High School junior, Jaken Todacheenie, son of Julye and Julian Todacheenie of Indian Wells, captured first place at the National Team Roping rodeo Nov. 23 in Wickenburg. Besting a field of 762 teams, Jaken became the November Livin’ for Ropin’ Truck Winner and took home a 4-door Dually Ford F350 Super Duty.
