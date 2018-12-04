Winslow Unified School District closes out November's Native American Heritage Month with 'Tribe of Many Feathers' festival

Winslow closed out the month of November with the Winslow Unified School District hosting a Native American festival. The district’s “Tribe of Many Feathers” included Native foods, drumming and Native dancers in traditional dress. Standing Horse Pow-wow provided drumming throughout. Money raised at the festival goes toward scholarships for Native American students graduating in May 2019.
