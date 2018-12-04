Winslow Bulldogs win three at the Red Rock/Pagos Pizza Classic tourney

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs played well and won three games while losing one in the Red Rock/Pagos Pizza Classic Tournament at Sedona.

They will take a 5-1 record into the Pepsi Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff next week. The tournament was won by the Lee Williams Volunteers who defeated the Prescott Badgers 73-47 in their final game to stay undefeated.

In their first game Nov. 30, the Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars 78-40. The Bulldogs led 17-10 after the first quarter and a commanding 42-19 at the half. The margin was 61-30 after three quarters.

Four Bulldogs were in double digit scoring led by Tyrell Young with 25 points. Darius James had 13 points, Elias Stewart had 12 and Dustin Richard had 10.

In their second game, the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season falling to the Lee Williams Volunteers from Kingman 57-51. The Volunteers led 17-8 after the first quarter, 26-19 at the half and 38-32 going into the final period. James took game high honors with 17 points for Winslow, and Richard scored 14 for the Bulldogs.

On Dec. 1, the Bulldogs defeated the Copper Canyon Aztecs 71-45 in their first game. Winslow led 14-13 after the first quarter but pulled away in the second period for a 43-25 halftime lead. The Bulldogs stayed in control and led 63-33 after three quarters. James took scoring honors with 23 points for Winslow. DeAngelo Lewis scored 17 points and Stewart scored 10.

The Bulldogs defeated the Tuba City Warriors 68-53 in their final game of the tournament Dec. 1. The game was close in the first half with Winslow leading 21-20 at the quarter and 37-34 at the half. The Bulldogs pulled away to a double digit 53-39 third quarter lead.

Winslow had four players in double figures including Zachary Wagner with 18 points, Richard with 13, James with 11 and Stewart with 10 points. Jeremiah Byjoe took game high honors with 20 points to lead Tuba City. The Bulldogs will play in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament this week. Their first opponent will be the Mingus Marauders Dec. 6. They will play at least three games in the tournament.

The next regular season game for the Bulldogs is Dec. 12 against the Tuba City Warriors at Winslow. The Bulldogs will play at Chinle Dec. 14 and host Window Rock Dec. 15 and Ganado Dec. 17 to complete the 2018 portion of their schedule. The first game in 2019 will be in Show Low Jan. 8.