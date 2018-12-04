Cultural and personal meaning behind students’ award winning artwork

POLACCA, Ariz. — Hopi High art students won 15 awards at the Arizona State Fair, but Hopi High art teacher Mary Duwynie felt it was just as important that thousands attending the state fair viewed the students work.

Duwyenie said it was an important opportunity for the students to showcase their work and compare their art work to students from other schools.

“Hopi Tewa art is different so our students stood out. Some have personal meaning and some have cultural meaning,” she said.

This is the sixth year that Hopi High students have won awards at the Arizona State Fair. It began during Arizona’s centennial when the state invited schools to enter their work and Hopi High School art students have kept coming back.

“I’m really proud of these students and the art they entered. So, I congratulate on them on their awards,” she said.

Ethan Dawasevaya, a senior art student at Hopi High, said the art work shows he’s missing home and the awards inspire him to keep drawing.

Tanisha Wilson, a sophomore art student at Hopi High, said she felt proud that she won an award because she didn’t expect to ever win any awards for her art.

Miguel Saufkie, a senior art student at Hopi High, echoed those thoughts as he also didn’t expect to win awards for his art.

“It was awesome winning these awards because there was a lot of competition. I’m proud of myself. I was awestruck to have my work shown in public,” he said. “Now, I’ll put more effort into my art.”

Simone Kuyvana, a sophomore art student at Hopi High, said the awards inspire him to keep drawing.

Marcus Brady, a senior art student at Hopi High, said he will also keep painting and drawing.

List of winners

1-Canessa Ponchuella, Honorable Mention for mixed media drawing “Worlds Intervened;

2-Tanisha Wilson, Honorable Mention for colored pencil drawing, “Night and Day the good way.”

3-Simone Kuyvaya, Honorable Mention for colored pencil drawing, “Hamana.”

4-Simone Kuyvaya, Honorable Mention for colored pencil drawing, “Hummingbird dancing with flowers.”

5-Keinen Selestewa, first place, mixed media drawing, “The Brothers.”

6-Keinen Selestewa, third place, watercolor painting, “The flute players.”

7-Keinen Selestewa, honorable mention, “Flute playing for nature.”

8--ShaunAnthony Pashano, honorable mention, mixed media drawing, “Parrot Kachina.”

9-ShaunAnthoney Pashano, honorable mention, pencil drawing, “Masaw.”

10-Autumn Secakuku, honorable mention, mixed media drawing, “The sii tuu nu nu kachina.”

11-Symon Tootsie, honorable mention, mixed media drawing, “Red clay.”

12-Marcus Brady, honorable mention, colored pencil drawing, “Butterflies/stars.”

13-Autumn Masayesva, honorable mention, pencil drawing, “Wa-wash katsina going home.”

14-Miguel Saufkie, honorable mention, acrylic painting, “Spider.”

15-Ethan Dawaseyva, honorable mention, natural pigment painting.