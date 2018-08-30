WATCH: Arizona Memorial Service for Sen. John McCain

Watch the John McCain Memorial Service held at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday, August 30, 2018.
Senator McCain’s family and friends, along with state, local and tribal officials, and business and civic leaders from across Arizona were invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats were made available to the public.
When the motorcade arrived at North Phoenix Baptist Church, the Arizona National Guard Casket Team retrieved Senator McCain and proceeded to the front of the church where the casket was placed.
The program proceeded as follows:
Prelude
Processional
Welcome and Invocation by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia
Hymn, “Amazing Grace,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble
Reading, Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, read by Bridget McCain
Tribute by Grant Woods
Tribute by Tommy Espinoza
Hymn, performed by Jonah LittleSunday, Navajo flutist
Tribute by Larry Fitzgerald, Jr.
Tribute by Vice President Joe Biden
Reading, 2 Timothy 4:6-8 by Andrew McCain
Song, “Arizona,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble
Message by Father Edward Reese
Hymn, “Going Home,” performed by Jay Smith of Arizona Fire Service Pipes and Drum on bagpipe
Benediction and Dismissal by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia
Recessional, “My Way,” original music by Frank Sinatra
For more information visit johnmccain.com
