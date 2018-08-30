WATCH: Arizona Memorial Service for Sen. John McCain

  • Originally Published: August 30, 2018 9:42 a.m.

    • John McCain Memorial: Live stream from Phoenix as Joe Biden and Arizona lawmakers pay respects by CBS News

    Watch the John McCain Memorial Service held at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

    Senator McCain’s family and friends, along with state, local and tribal officials, and business and civic leaders from across Arizona were invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats were made available to the public.

    When the motorcade arrived at North Phoenix Baptist Church, the Arizona National Guard Casket Team retrieved Senator McCain and proceeded to the front of the church where the casket was placed.

    The program proceeded as follows:

    Prelude

    Processional

    Welcome and Invocation by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia

    Hymn, “Amazing Grace,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble

    Reading, Ecclesiastes 3:1-2, read by Bridget McCain

    Tribute by Grant Woods

    Tribute by Tommy Espinoza

    Hymn, performed by Jonah LittleSunday, Navajo flutist

    Tribute by Larry Fitzgerald, Jr.

    Tribute by Vice President Joe Biden

    Reading, 2 Timothy 4:6-8 by Andrew McCain

    Song, “Arizona,” performed by the Brophy Student Ensemble

    Message by Father Edward Reese

    Hymn, “Going Home,” performed by Jay Smith of Arizona Fire Service Pipes and Drum on bagpipe

    Benediction and Dismissal by Senior Pastor Dr. Noe Garcia

    Recessional, “My Way,” original music by Frank Sinatra

    For more information visit johnmccain.com

