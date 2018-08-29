Top two presidential candidates to move forward to general election

WINDOW ROCK– Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates congratulated all candidates in the 2018 primary election for the Navajo Nation Aug. 28.



The results of the primary election determined the top two candidates for the upcoming general election for the positions of the Navajo Nation presidency, council delegates, Board of Education and Board of Election Supervisors.

“As I’ve stated before, running for public office is not an easy decision for any candidate or their family. I offer my appreciation to all of the candidates for their dedication and perseverance. I congratulate those who are moving on to the November general election,” Bates stated.

The results of the primary election are subject to certification by the Navajo Nation Board of Election Supervisors following a 10-day grievance-filing period.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election is Oct. 8. The general election for the Navajo Nation and all states will be held Nov. 6.

“All eligible voters are strongly encouraged to register to vote in the general election in November,” Bates said.

More information on the upcoming Navajo Nation general election is available from the Navajo Election Administration at http://www.navajoelections.navajo-nsn.gov or by calling their office toll free at 1-800-775-8683.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker