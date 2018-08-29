Jonathan Nez, Joe Shirley Jr. lead in unofficial primary results for Navajo presidency

2018 unofficial results from the Aug. 28 Primary Election
Navajo Nation presidential candidates
Candidate Votes
- Jonathan Nez 14,105
- Joe Shirley, Jr. 6,947
- Tom Chee 6,411
- Dineh Benally 5,211
- Russell Begaye 3,883
- Tom Tso 3,415
- Hope M. Lonetree 2,368
- Alton J. Shepherd 1,767
- Emily Ellison 1,237
- Calvin Lee, Jr. 1,200
- Rex Lee Jim 956
- Shawn Redd 496
- Norman P. Brown 399
- Nick X. Taylor 389
- Trudie Jackson 233
- Vincent H. Yazzie 166
- Benny Bahe 161
- Kevin Cody 126
Nationwide of 110 polls reporting there were 50,612 ballots cast of the 88,007 registered voters and 57.51 percent voter participation.
More information about the primary election results is available at https://www.electionpeople.com/navajoprimaryshow/Show/President
Information provided by Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker
