Jonathan Nez, Joe Shirley Jr. lead in unofficial primary results for Navajo presidency

Some candidates running for Navajo Nation President advanced in the primary election Aug. 28. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

  • Originally Published: August 29, 2018 10:25 a.m.

    • 2018 unofficial results from the Aug. 28 Primary Election

    Navajo Nation presidential candidates

    Unofficial election results of the 2018 Navajo Nation primary Aug. 28. (PDF/Office of the Speaker)

    Candidate Votes

    1. Jonathan Nez 14,105
    2. Joe Shirley, Jr. 6,947
    3. Tom Chee 6,411
    4. Dineh Benally 5,211
    5. Russell Begaye 3,883
    6. Tom Tso 3,415
    7. Hope M. Lonetree 2,368
    8. Alton J. Shepherd 1,767
    9. Emily Ellison 1,237
    10. Calvin Lee, Jr. 1,200
    11. Rex Lee Jim 956
    12. Shawn Redd 496
    13. Norman P. Brown 399
    14. Nick X. Taylor 389
    15. Trudie Jackson 233
    16. Vincent H. Yazzie 166
    17. Benny Bahe 161
    18. Kevin Cody 126

    Nationwide of 110 polls reporting there were 50,612 ballots cast of the 88,007 registered voters and 57.51 percent voter participation.

    More information about the primary election results is available at https://www.electionpeople.com/navajoprimaryshow/Show/Presidenthttps://www.electionpeople.com/navajoprimaryshow/Show/President

    Information provided by Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker

