Jonathan Nez, Joe Shirley Jr. lead in unofficial primary results for Navajo presidency

2018 unofficial results from the Aug. 28 Primary Election

Navajo Nation presidential candidates

Candidate Votes

Jonathan Nez 14,105 Joe Shirley, Jr. 6,947 Tom Chee 6,411 Dineh Benally 5,211 Russell Begaye 3,883 Tom Tso 3,415 Hope M. Lonetree 2,368 Alton J. Shepherd 1,767 Emily Ellison 1,237 Calvin Lee, Jr. 1,200 Rex Lee Jim 956 Shawn Redd 496 Norman P. Brown 399 Nick X. Taylor 389 Trudie Jackson 233 Vincent H. Yazzie 166 Benny Bahe 161 Kevin Cody 126

Nationwide of 110 polls reporting there were 50,612 ballots cast of the 88,007 registered voters and 57.51 percent voter participation.

More information about the primary election results is available at https://www.electionpeople.com/navajoprimaryshow/Show/President

Information provided by Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker