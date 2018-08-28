Winslow Bulldogs top Monument Valley Mustangs, 43-28

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs journeyed to Kayenta and met the Monument Valley Mustangs on Aug. 24, defeating the Mustangs 43-28. Because of lightning, the game had a late start.

The Bulldogs had no problem securing the victory. The win evened Winslow’s record at 1-1 and was the first game for the Mustangs.

The teams exchanged drives that ended around midfield before the Bulldogs threatened and had driven to the Monument Valley 10 halfway through the first quarter. The Bulldogs scored on a fourth down pass from Brennan Sawyer to Sonny Wilbanks from eight yards out. The conversion failed and Winslow led 6-0 with most of the first quarter left to play.

The teams exchanged punts and Winslow got the ball near midfield and had it inside the Mustang 35 when the quarter ended with the Bulldogs leading 6-0.

Winslow scored on a 16-yard pass from Sawyer to Michael Densmore. The conversion pass failed and Winslow led 12-0 with most of the second quarter remaining to play.

Monument Valley got a good kickoff return to Winslow territory but were tackled for loss on the next play. They got a couple of excellent plays and first downs but they had another long loss.

Winslow got the ball with a little over a minute left in the half. Winslow threatened with long passes but lost the ball on downs and the half ended with Winslow leading 12-0.

Aiden Kisslingberry ran the second half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and a two -point conversion pass increased Winslow’s lead to 20-0.

Winslow recovered a fumble at the Monument Valley nine-yard line and Sawyer ran nine yards for the touchdown on the next play. The conversion by Trevor Cavasos increased the lead to a commanding 27-0.

Monument Valley drove well before losing the ball on downs in Winslow territory and the Mustangs recovered a Winslow fumble.

The Mustangs scored on a pass from freshman quarterback Austin Shepherd to with the third quarter in the last minute. The two-point conversion pass cut the lead to 27-8. The third quarter ended with the Bulldogs leading 27-8.

Winslow scored on a 26-yard run by Nathan Scott and the Bulldogs led 33-8 after the conversion pass was incomplete with only seconds gone in the fourth quarter.