Troopers seize $630K load of Black Tar Heroin near Holbrook

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper stopped a vehicle along I-40 for a traffic violation and discovered a load of black heroin with an estimated street value of $630,000.

On Aug. 15, a DPS trooper stopped a 2007 Nissan Armada for failure to signal a lane change and excessive window tint along eastbound I-40 at milepost 298 near Holbrook. A DPS K9 was brought to the scene and alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed 47.2 pounds of black tar heroin. The suspects were traveling from Phoenix to Oklahoma.

The suspects, Loreto E. Meza, 24, of Phoenix and Francisca Meza Aramburo, 43, of Phoenix were charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale. Additional charges are pending.

“This is excellent work by our troopers. Interstate 40 is known to be used frequently by drug couriers trying to get their product to the east and west coast. Taking this dangerous drug off the streets helps to ensure the safety of communities everywhere. Troopers will be continually vigilant as we deter and dismantle criminal drug smuggling statewide,” said DPS Colonel Frank Milstead.

Information provided by Arizona DPS