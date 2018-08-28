In stitches: Quilt Guild members gather at Hubble

WINSLOW, Ariz. - Members of Winslow’s Quilt Guild worked in the Hubble building Aug. 22-24. Typically the guild members work at home where all of their materials and equipment is at hand. But twice a year, some of the 40 members gather as a social quilting group, inspiring each other and enjoying the comraderie. The group puts on a quilt show once a year in October. This year's quilt show will be held at the Winslow Elks Club Oct. 5-6.