Speaker LoRenzo Bates sends well wishes to all Navajo Nation candidates

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - Speaker LoRenzo Bates (Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tse’Daa’Kaan, Upper Fruitland) is sending his well wishes to all candidates ahead of the Aug. 28primary election.

“Deciding to run for public office is not an easy decision for any candidate or their family. I commend and thank everyone who is seeking to help their people and their communities through public service, and I wish all of you the best of luck in Tuesday’s primary election,” Bates said, who is not seeking re-election as a member of the Navajo Nation Council.

Bates also encourages all Diné citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming primary and general elections.

For the Aug. 28 primary election, voting polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. across the Navajo Nation to allow registered Navajo voters to vote for the positions of Navajo Nation presidency, council delegates, Board of Education, and Board of Election Supervisors.

Some chapters will have special elections to fill specific positions as well.

The state of Arizona will also hold its primary elections Aug. 28 Utah and New Mexico held their primary elections this past June. The general election for the Navajo Nation and all states will be held on Nov. 6.

Bates granted four hours administrative leave for Navajo Nation Legislative Branch employees Aug. 28, to allow registered voters to vote in the primary election.

More information on the upcoming Navajo Nation elections is available from the Navajo Election Administration’s website at http://www.navajoelections.navajo-nsn.govor by calling their office toll free at 1-800-775-8683.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker