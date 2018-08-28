A Mid-Summer’s Day celebrated in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. - A Mid-Summer’s Day was Aug. 11 in Winslow, with free events and a variety of food for purchase.

A Mid-Summer's Day was Aug. 11 in Winslow, with free events and a variety of food for purchase. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Events included Homolovi walking tours, home garden tours, the Gemini Art Show, Catholic Church tour, arts and crafts, a car seat check point, opening of the Snowdrift Gallery, sheep ranching lecture, Hopi Dancers and a star party.