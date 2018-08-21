Seniors awarded Wells Fargo Leadership Scholarship and Chief Manuelito Scholarship

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — There were three Native American Seniors who were awarded the Wells Fargo Academic Leadership Scholarship in Charlotte, North Carolina June 28 – July 1 out of 20 selected overall candiates. Two of the members are from the Navajo Tribe.

Jaden K. Redhair, salutatorian, graduated from Window Rock High School. He will attend Stanford University pursing a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jaden is the son of Sean and Chelseah Ahasteen of Fort Defiance, Arizona.

Kayleigh Paddock, co-salutatorian, graduated from Tuba City High School. She will attend Dartmouth College pursing a degree in Pediatrics. Kayleigh is the daughter of Alverna and Augustine Paddock of Tuba City, Arizona.

The Wells Fargo Academic Leaders Fellowship Program is a selective, full scholarship for Pell-eligible high school seniors. The fellowship was awarded to 20 student leaders in 2018 with the intent of promoting their academic excellence and leadership development, through college graduation. There were over 40,000 applicants nationwide.

The Wells Fargo Academic Leaders Fellowship Program will only be awarded in 2018. Selected Fellows will be eligible for up to five years of funding to complete their bachelor’s program.

With the Wells Fargo Academic Leaders Fellowship Program, Wells Fargo is further strengthening its approach to higher education by providing a comprehensive, holistic and scalable program for college and career achievement while addressing the most significant issues students encounter during their journey to and through college, e.g., financial insecurity, high-debt accumulation, and lack of mentoring and career development.

The Wells Fargo Academic Leaders Fellowship Program did look for students who are:

• Graduating in the top 10% of their high school class

• Taking rigorous college-preparatory coursework

• Recognized as leaders in their community

• Have obtained standardized test scores >50th percentile

*On top of this scholarship both Jaden and Kayleigh were awarded the Chief Manuelito Scholarship.

The Chief Manuelito Scholarship was established in 1980 to provide scholarships to high achieving Navajo high school graduates. The scholarships are awarded based on ACT/SAT test scores and final high school grade point average (GPA). Students receive $7,000 annually to cover direct educational expenses associated with attending a post-secondary institution.