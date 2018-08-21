Return early ballots now

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Office reminds early voters that voted early ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 28. Early voters should put their voted early ballot in the mail no later than Aug. 22 to ensure that it is received in time to be counted.

Voted early ballots may be dropped off in one of the white ballot drop boxes located in the parking lots of the County General Services Building, 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff or the County Health and Community Services Building, 2625 N King St, Flagstaff. They may also be dropped off at the Tuba City Elections Office, basement of the Tuba City library, at the Flagstaff Mall Elections Office, next to JCPenney, or at any other Early Voting site in the county.

On Election Day, Aug. 28, Coconino County early voters can drop off their voted early ballots at any Coconino County polling place or vote center between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. (local time). Early ballots for other counties or states should be mailed and not dropped off at Coconino County polling places or vote centers on Election Day.

Early voters need to remember to sign the return ballot envelope or their ballot will not be counted. Arizona state law requires the voter to personally vote his or her own early ballot and to sign the early ballot return envelope. The Elections Office must have the early voter’s signature on the return envelope to verify the ballot was voted by the early voter and not someone else.



More information is available by calling the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

Information provided by Coconino County Election Office