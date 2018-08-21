Blue Ridge Yellowjackets hand Winslow Bulldogs first loss of season, 28-0

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs met the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets at Emil Nasser Stadium Aug. 17.

The teams played a scoreless first half, but a good third quarter was the key to a 28-0 Blue Ridge victory.

Winslow took the opening kickoff and did not get a first down. The Yellowjackets got a first down and converted a fourth and one for a first down but turned the ball over on a pass interception by Cameron Wiltbank. Winslow then got a first down near midfield.

The Yellowjackets held and Winslow punted inside the 25-yard line. Blue Ridge got a first down. The Yellowjackets got into Winslow territory, but were penalized on two straight plays and putting them back near their 20-yard line.

Winslow got the ball back and had a first down near midfield as the first period ended with the Bulldogs in Blue Ridge territory, but the game was still scoreless.

Winslow got a first down near the Blue Ridge 10 but lost the ball on a fumble. Blue Ridge got a tremendous punt or 64 yards to the Winslow four but the Bulldogs ran over 20 yards on the next play.

The Bulldogs got a first down nearing midfield with the second quarter about half over. Blue Ridge held and got back near midfield on the punt with about two and a half minutes left in the half.

Blue Ridge punted with less than a minute left in the half and the half ended with zero points on the board for either team.

Blue Ridge took the second half kickoff and quickly got into Winslow territory, but were penalized back into their own territory. The Yellowjackets had a short punt giving Winslow good field position. The Yellowjackets held and returned the ball to midfield and they then ran to inside the Winslow 15-yard line.

Blue Ridge got a first and goal at the Winslow five-yard line. Zeke Kessay ran five yards for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead after the conversion was missed.

Blue Ridge’s Reese Esparza blocked a Winslow punt and scored with it. P.J. London passed for a two-point conversion and a 14-0 Blue Ridge lead with about three minutes left in the third quarter.



Pete Kessay ran 30 yards for a touchdown on Blue Ridge’s next possession and the conversion gave them a 21-0 lead.

Chase Esparza ran five yards to completer another scoring drive and giving Blue Ridge a 28-0 lead after the conversion with about six minutes left in the game.

The game ended with Blue Ridge winning 28-0.

The Winslow junior varsity defeated the Blue Ridge junior varsity 14-2 Thursday and was scheduled for Pinetop but moved to Winslow because of a wet field.

Blue Ridge is on the road the next two weeks as well at Alchesay and St. Johns.

Winslow will go to Kayenta to meet the Monument Valley Mustangs and to Page to meet the Sand Devils in their next two games.

Bulldogs Visit Monument Valley

The Winslow Bulldogs traveled to Monument Valley Mustangs Aug. 24 after a disappointing 28-0 loss to Blue Ridge in their opener.

The Mustangs upset the Bulldogs the last time the two played in a season opener.

Round Valley, which the Bulldogs do not play, defeated a highly regarded Show Low Cougar team 21-14. The Snowflake Lobos defeated a good Safford Bulldog team 22-7 at Snowflake. The Page Sand Devils got a big win over the Payson Longhorns and that will likely make their game with the Bulldogs have playoff bearing.