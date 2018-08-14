Winslow junior varsity football schedule set for season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs junior varsity football team will play nine games this season starting Aug. 16, against the Blue Ridge yellowjacket junior varsity in Pinetop.

Winslow will host the next two junior varsity games Aug. 25 against the Monument Valley junior varsity and August 30 against the Page junior varsity.

The young Bulldogs will meet the Chinle junior varsity Sept. 6 in Chinle or in Winslow.

The next road game will be in Tuba City Sept. 20 against the Warrior junior varsity.

Winslow will host the next three games Sept. 27 against the Show Low junior varsity, Oct. 3 against the Holbrook junior varsity and Oct. 10 against the Payson junior varsity.

The final game of the season will be played in Snowflake between the Winslow and Snowflake junior varsities Oct. 25.

Winslow’s junior varsity is coached by Stacey Berg.