Winslow Indian Education group seeks board members

Winslow Indian Education Group currently has openings for parents applying to be board members. Applications can be picked up at the JOM Offices at 212 E. Elm Street in Winslow. From left: Four high school students report on their summer classes at University of Arizona in Fibre Optics and Director Denise Esudillo outlines the fiscal year to board members and associated personnel.
