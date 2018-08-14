Winslow Bulldogs kick off 2018 season against Blue Ridge

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs will start the 2018 season on the familiar turf of Emil Nasser Stadium against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The teams have been rivals for decades and both are known for their good football programs. Both are hoping to get this season off to a good start on their way to the playoffs and a possible state title.

Following the Aug. 17 game, the Bulldogs will journey north to face the Monument Valley Mustangs in Kayenta Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. and the Page Sand Devils at Page Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. Winslow has had success against these teams in the past but has also suffered some memorable defeats against teams that are usually tougher at home than on the road.

The Bulldogs will return to Emil Nasser Stadium Sept. 7 to face another northern rival – the Chinle Wildcats. The stay will be brief as the Bulldogs will journey to Tucson to meet the Tanque Verde Hawks, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Following the Tucson game the Bulldogs face another familiar rival as the Tube City Warriors journey to Winslow Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Again, this will be one home game and back on the road for the Bulldogs who will head for Show Low to meet the always dangerous Show Low Cougars. The Cougars are another team that is often a state title contender.

The Holbrook Roadrunners are another longtime rival of the Bulldogs and will face the Bulldogs in Winslow Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. This is a rivalry game where the underdog is always motivated and upsets do occur.

Winslow’s final road game of the regular season will be at Payson Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. The Longhorns have been a formidable opponent in recent years and they are a potential playoff team.

The final game of the regular season will be at Emil Nasser Stadium against Winslow’s archrival Snowflake Lobos. Historically, this has always been a tough game between two teams that are often playoff contenders.

The Bulldogs will designate a Homecoming game at a later date and hope to play in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament after the regular season.