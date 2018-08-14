Tuba City man charged in girl’s death at local high school

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Tuba City man is charged in the death of a girl whose body was found at a high school’s bleachers.
Richard Kingston Shepherd, 20, was scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Aug. 8 in federal court in Phoenix.
He told authorities he and the girl met up in mid-July and she became angry when he changed his mind about having sex.
In court documents, Shepherd says he pushed her after she slapped him. She fell and hit her head on a sharp pole at the bleachers of Tuba City High School.
He told authorities he kicked her as she crawled away and left her bloodied body at the bottom of the stairs. An EBT card with his name was found nearby.
Court documents do not identify her.
