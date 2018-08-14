Judge calls for activist to be extradited to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge is asking Arizona authorities to extradite a Native American activist who was arrested on rape and other charges.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a judge ordered authorities to bring 41-year-old Redwolf Pope back from Phoenix. Pope was charged in July and has denied accusations that he drugged and raped several women.
A warrant in Santa Fe charged Pope with sexually assaulting women who appeared to have been slipped a date-rape drug and surreptitiously recording people at apartments in Santa Fe and Seattle. Police said he had residences in both cities.
His attorney had asked that Pope be released from Phoenix and allowed to return to Santa Fe on his own accord, which the Santa Fe judge denied.
