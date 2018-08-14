Around the Rez: week of Aug. 15

Hopi Department of Health and Services health conference Sept. 5-6.

Promoting employee and community wellness, The Hopi Department of Health & Human Services Health Conference takes place Sept. 5-6 at Hopi Veterans Memorial Center.

More information is available by calling DHHS at (928) 734-3401 or the Hopi Wellness Center at (928) 734-3432.

Birdsprings camp meeting Aug. 23-25

BirdSprings Family Worship has set the 2018 ‘Because He Lives’ camp meeting for Aug. 23-25, starting 6 p.m. nightly. The event theme is Psalms 111:1-2.

Johnny Nells of Dilcon First Nazarene Church is guest speaker. Youth night is Aug. 23 (Thursday) with Ferlin Nez and there are kids classes nightly. The worship center is one mile north of Little Singer School, north of Winslow across the Little Colorado River. More information is available from Johnny Nells at his office (928) 319-3456.

69th annual Coconino County Fair Aug. 31- Sept. 3

Coconino County Fair will be held in Flagstaff Aug. 31-Sept. 3 over the Labor Day weekend at Fort Tuthill County Park Fairgrounds. The fair will feature youth livestock shows and auction, carnival rides, fair food, exhibitions,live entertainmen, contests and more. More information is availble at (928) 679-8000 or wwwcoconinocountyfair.com.

72nd annual Navajo Nation Fair

The 72nd annual Navajo Nation Fair will be held Sept 3-9 in Window Rock. Entrance to the fair cosots $3-5. The fair features arts, crafts, a baby contest, free barbeque, exhibits, concerts, horse racing, parade, Pow Wow, open Indian and junior rodeos, traditional song and dance and carnival. More information is available at (928) 871-6478.

9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff Sept. 29-30

The 9th annual Hopi Festival at Heritage Square in Flagstaff will be held Sept. 29-30. Everyone is invited to celebrate Hopi culture with traditional social dances, music, and traditional and contemporary art. The event is from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on both days. More information is available at www.hopiallnativefestival.com.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Grand to Grand Ultra Sept. 23-29

The Grand to Grand Ultra - a first self-supported staged footrace attracting runners from 30 countries takes place Sept. 23-29 on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Parcipants encounter a mix of desert and other terrain including hard and soft packed sand, sand dunes, forest trails, red rock climbs, rocky roads and slot canyons. The starting line is at a remote location on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and the finish line is in Utah. More information is available at www.g2gultra.com.

16th annual Page Lake Powell Hot Air Balloon regatta Nov. 1-4

The annual hot air balloon regatta will be held in Page Nov. 1-4. Balloons launch daily at 7 a.m. Watch balloons lift off and float over the Lake Powell area. A balloon glow and street fair will also be held. More information is available at www.pageregatta.com.



Homeliving program in Leupp

Leupp Dorm is currently taking applications from students interested in enrollment in the dorm for the 2018-2019 school year. The dorm opened Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. More information is available by calling (928) 686- 6070 or 6024.

Navajo Nation presidential forums

Navajo Nation presidential forums will take place on the following dates and times:

Aug. 20 — Diné College, Tsaile, Arizona from 5:45-9 p.m.

Hopi Festival in Polacca Sept. 21-23

A Hopi Festival is scheduled for Sept. 21-23 in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi Reservation. The event will take place at the Honyumptewa residence near Hwy 264 east, between milepost 391 and 392.

A fashion show will kick off the event on the evening of Sept. 21 starting at 6:30 p.m (MST). This is an outdoor event and is open to all seamstresses who want to display their work on models of their choice, whether it is traditional or contemporary. The event is not a competition, but promotes talented seamstresses and their work in the Native American fashion industry.

The weekend will consist of Native American Arts & Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddler’s Permit and Food Handlers Card is required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that occur throughout each day. The dancers are open to all dance groups.

There is limited space available for vendors. The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. More information about applications is available at DHD Events at (928) 737-0174.

DHD’s Events intent is to bring everyone together, to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also a drug and alcohol free event.

Cameron Indian Marketplace July through September

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise is hosting a local artisan marketplace July — September in Cameron.

Visit the Native small business vendors and artisans as they display their goods, including beadwork, regalia, fine jewelry, pottery, woodwork and much more.

The marketplace is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Vendor info: spaces are free, with 11 spaces available, first come first serve. Each vendor is limited to one space. Same day registration. More information is available by calling (928) 871-4090 or (928) 679-2244.

Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.