The Hopi celebrate Suvoyuki Day at Homolovi State Park

Suvoyuki Day at Homolovi State Park outside Winslow is a celebration of the Hopi’s culture and shared with the public Aug. 4. The day’s events started
with corn roasting and dancing by the Palhik Mana Dance Group. Hopi potter Bobby Silas demonstrated the traditional way of firing pottery outdoors and Hopi crafts were for sale.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.