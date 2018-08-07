Community information: No backcountry permits for Little Colorado River Gorge until Oct. 1

Navajo Nation Parks & Recreation will not issue any Backcountry Use Permits for Little Colorado River Gorge Navajo Tribal Park, because of inclement weather and flash flooding that have occurred down the canyon. Public safety and wellness is our main concern in this closure. The Little Colorado River Gorge Navajo Tribal Park will begin issuing permits on October 1, 2018. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. Feel free to visit any other Navajo Tribal Park.

More information is available from Navajo Parks & Recreation by calling (928) 679-2303 or by mail: Little Colorado River Gorge, PO Box 459, Cameron, Arizona 86020