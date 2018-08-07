Business Beat: Family Dollar announces grand opening in Tuba City Aug. 9 and 11

MATTHEWS, NC — Family Dollar Stores, Inc., a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a new store in Tuba City, Arizona.

“Family Dollar is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise in the Tuba City community,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “Our customers can rely on Family Dollar for everyday low prices on household products, food, beauty and essentials, seasonal merchandise, apparel and much more.”

The grand opening kicks off Aug. 9, followed by a celebration for the community at the store Aug. 11.

The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. In addition, on Aug. 11, the first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located at 1012 North Main Street.