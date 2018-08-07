Around the Rez: week of Aug. 8

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expectant Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Homeliving program in Leupp

Leupp Dorm is currently taking applications from students interested in enrollment in the dorm for the 2018-2019 school year. The dorm opened Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. More infomration is available by calling (928) 686- 6070 or 6024.

Round Cedar Nazarene Church annual camp meeting Aug. 9-12

Round Cedar Nazarene Church has its annual camp meeting Aug. 9-12 with youth activities and a vacation Bible school, which will have singing, playing, snacks, crafts and learning about Jesus. Youth nights are Friday and Saturday. Pastor Tony Nez and wife Carolyn of Birdsprings Family Center are special speakers/guests.

The theme for the camp meeting is Isaiah 43:19.

Camp meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday events include: 6:30 a.m. — morning hike; 7:30 a.m. — breakfast; 9:30 a.m. —worship; 2-5:30 p.m. — gospel jam; 6 p.m. — worship. Sunday worship starts at 10 a.m. More information is available by calling (928) 458-6648.

The church is located about five miles south of Navajo Route 15, near milepost 1 or look for church road sign.

Navajo Nation presidential forums

Navajo Nation presidential forums will take place on the following dates and times:

Aug. 20 — Diné College, Tsaile, Arizona from 5:45-9 p.m.

Hopi Festival in Polacca Sept. 21-23

A Hopi Festival is scheduled for Sept. 21-23 in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi Reservation. The event will take place at the Honyumptewa residence near Hwy 264 east, between milepost 391 and 392.

A fashion show will kick off the event on the evening of Sept. 21 starting at 6:30 p.m (MST). This is an outdoor event and is open to all seamstresses who want to display their work on models of their choice, whether it is traditional or contemporary. The event is not a competition, but promotes talented seamstresses and their work in the Native American fashion industry.

The weekend will consist of Native American Arts & Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddler’s Permit and Food Handlers Card is required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that occur throughout each day. The dancers are open to all dance groups.

There is limited space available for vendors. The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. More information about applications is available at DHD Events at (928) 737-0174.

DHD’s Events intent is to bring everyone together, to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also a drug and alcohol free event.

Leupp Schools, Inc. enrolling K-12 for 2018-2019 school year

A Leupp School Incorporated is now enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year. New students need a birth certificate, Certificate of Indian Blood, copy of report card, updated immunization and legal/temporary guardianship documents (if applicable). Returning students need an updated immunization and legal/temporary guardianship documents (if applicable).

Leupp Schools, Inc. offers residential living to students. Bus routes include areas: Leupp, west Leupp, Grandfalls, Birdsprings and Tolani Lake.

School starts Aug. 6. More information is available at (928) 686-6211 ext. 0.

Cameron Indian Marketplace July through September

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise is hosting a local artisan marketplace July — September in Cameron.

Visit the Native small business vendors and artisans as they display their goods, including beadwork, regalia, fine jewelry, pottery, woodwork and much more.

The marketplace is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Vendor info: spaces are free, with 11 spaces available, first come first serve. Each vendor is limited to one space. Same day registration. More information is available by calling (928) 871-4090 or (928) 679-2244.

Indigenous Solutions Festival Aug. 11 in Chinle

The Indigenous Solutions Festival takes place Aug. 11 at the Chinle Community Center, U.S. 191 in Chinle. The festival will feature local and national celebrities including Ernie Tsosie, Radmilla Cody, Indigie Femme, Lyla June, Someone’s Sister and more. More information is available by calling 505-795-2499 or by email at indigiefemme@yahoo.com.

NaaTsis’Aan Community School now enroling for 2018-19 school year

NaaTsis’Aan Community School is now enrolling for the 2018-2018 school year. More information at available by calling (928) 672-2335. NaaTsis’Aan is a K-8 school with a residential program.



Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Flagstaff courts to hold court in Tuba City August 10

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Aug. 9 by 4 p.m. (DST). More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.