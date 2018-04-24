Photo highlights: Museum of Northern Arizona reveals new exhibit April 14

The Museum of Northern Arizona unveiled an expanded and revitalized gallery called Native Peoples of the Colorado Plateau with an exclusive preview for Native people April 14. Guests included: Jones Benally who spoke to gathered members of the Hopi, Navajo, Havasupai, Yavapai, Apache, Ute and Paiute nations;
Museum President Emeritus Robert Breunig, Museum Director Carrie Heinonen with tribal consultant Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss; Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans; Jeneda Benally, who along with other families enjoyed the interactive portions of the exhibit and Uqualla, who is Havasupai and who gave a blessing over the new exhibit. (All photos/Ryan Williams Photography)
