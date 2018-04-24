Jonathan Curley comes to Winslow

    • On April 14, Jonathan Curley, a well know Diné artist from Shiprock, New Mexico who works mainly with paints, spent the day hosting youth classes and

    collaborative painting outside the Gemini Gallery in Winslow. The street was blocked off during the afternoon and evening for chalk art, sidewalk sales and other events.

