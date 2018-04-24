Jonathan Curley comes to Winslow

On April 14, Jonathan Curley, a well know Diné artist from Shiprock, New Mexico who works mainly with paints, spent the day hosting youth classes and
collaborative painting outside the Gemini Gallery in Winslow. The street was blocked off during the afternoon and evening for chalk art, sidewalk sales and other events.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.