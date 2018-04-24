Holbrook High finds leaders among students

From left: Shanti Smith, Ivonna Yazzie, Abby Hamilton, Cyera Archuleta, Josh Kishbaugh and Shavonna Yazzie were among several Holbrook High School students who recently traveled to Tucson to attend the FCCLA State Leadership Conference. FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is a national career and technical student organization with the mission to promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Focusing on the multiple roles of the family member, wage earner and community member, students develop skills for life through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge and career preparation. While at the conference, each student was able to compete in an FCCLA STAR event, which recognizes students for their proficiency in Family and Consumer Science education. Joshua Kishbaugh earned a bronze medal in the Early Childhood event and Shanti Smith, Shavonna Yazzie, Ivonna Yazzie, Cyera Archuleta and Abby Hamilton earned bronze medals in the Focus on Children category.