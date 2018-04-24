Holbrook High announces March Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced its March Students of the Month. The following students received recognition in the corresponding classes. Standing from left: Kobi Koerperich (science), Jack Hardy (Navajo language), Tynen Thomas (male scholar-athlete), Ashton Bishop (English), Jared Tyler (math) and Orin Dokey (CTE). Seated from left: Sharadee Sands (English), Rashawna Nez (social studies), Tristen Ambrose (physical education), Alicia Tohannie (English), Jyllian Hill (English), Emma Carlisle (English) and Robin James (science). Not pictured are Jewell Harris (NAVIT), Shylan Shay (language arts) and Jaden Pack (female scholar-athlete). (
