Around the Rez: week of April 25

Summer food program begins in June at Hopi Jr./Sr. High School

Hopi Jr./Sr. High School will begin its Summer Food Service program June 4-June 28. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Both meals are available at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria, Monday through Thursday. More information is available by contacting the food service manager (928) 738-1432 or jhumeyestewa@hjshs.org.

Leupp annual farming event

North Leupp Family Farms has its seasonal kick-off event April 28 at 10 a.m. (MST). Hear updates on Navajo farming techniques, plot assignments, workshops and markets. Farms are located about a mile north of the Little Colorado River. Directions: turn west between milepost 1 and 2 on Navajo Route 2 (by an abandoned red-brick house). Go about a mile on the dirt road and turn left at a road sign — you are there when you see a brush arbor. More information is available by calling (928) 613-1588.

Four Corners Christian Leadership Conference April 29 in Many Farms

Four Corners Christian Leadership Conference is set for April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Many Farms Baptist Church. Speakers are Ben Yazzie and Tim Pruit and lunch is provided. There are breakout sessions for new believers, leaders, teachers and preachers. More information about pre-registration is available by texting (480) 225-1940 with your name/church and number. Limited childcare is available; call number to reserve a seat.

WINGS comes to Dilkon May 5

Women in God’s Service (WINGS) presents the Antone Sisters at Dilkon Bible Church, located east of Dilkon community, south of Navajo Route 2, May 5 at 10 a.m. (DST). Interim pastor is Melvin Nez. Music by Kathy Antone and speaker is Karen Antone. More information is available by calling Lorraine Nez at (928) 814-3370.

Winslow Grand Prix

Arizona Off-Road Promotions and the city of Winslow are hosting for the first time a Grand Prix Race in Winslow May 5-6. The weekend will feature bikes, quads, and UTVs of all ages and skill levels.

Everyone is encouraged to register and attend this great addition to the 2018 AZOP season. Registration will start May 4 at the track. Races all day May 5-6 with tickets sold at the gate.

More information on times, fees, classes and location is available by visiting www.azopracing.com or contacting Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com.

Navajo Wellness Model Presentation in Cameron April 26

The Meth Suicide Prevention Initiative will host a Navajo Wellness Model Presentation at the Cameron Chapter House April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The curriculum integrates the traditional ways of Navajo teachings with how one approaches daily health. More information about registering is available at (928) 283-2816.

Native Country Dance event at Moencopi April 28

DHD Productions and the Moencopi Legacy Inn and Suites are co-hosting a Native Country Dance event featuring the Desert Diamond Band, of Laguana, New Mexico April 28. Start time is 9 p.m. (MST). General admission is $12 per person with free souvenir with paid admission, while supplies last. This is a drug and alcohol free event. More information is available for rooms at a discounted rate at (928) 283-4500, mention the code word CD428. More information is available from dhdproductions.com.

Native Nations voting rights hearing in Tuba City April 25

Native Nations voting rights hearing will take place at Tonaneesdizi Chapter House, 220 Main St., in Tuba City April 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hearing is free and open to the public. The Native American Voting Rights Coalition wants to hear stories about voter registration and voting in federal, state and local non-tribal elections and whether Native voters have opportunities in their communities that are equal to those of non-Natives.

More information is available at www.narf.org/voting-rights/. More information about registering to attend or testifying is available by contacting vote@narf.org.

Nativo artist gathering April 27-28 in Albuquerque

Michelle Lowden of Milo Creations and Duane Koyawena of Duane Koyawena Arts have enlisted Hopi, Navajo, Pima-Maricopa and Zuni artists to gather for an art show April 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Nativo Lodge, 6602 Pan American Freeway NE in Albuquerque. This is a free event and artist rooms will be open to tour during this event. There will also be a raffle with pieces from all attending artists.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) in northern New Mexico connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.