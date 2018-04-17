Winslow teachers awarded Masonic grants

On April 9 the Arizona Masonic Lodge Classroom Grants were awarded to two Winslow teachers, Christa Knox and Beth Border. Knox and Border were two of eleven grant recipients for the 2017-2018 Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Arizona Public Schools Essay Contest and Classroom Grant Program. Knox teaches at Winslow Junior High School where her Principal is Darlene McCauley. Border teaches at Jefferson Elementary School where the Principal is Jodie Garner.
