Winslow Little League ushers in first day of the season April 7

Approximately 300-500 kids and parents were on hand for Winslow Little League opening day April 7. The teams had individual and team photographs at the Winslow High School Student Union. Little League has been a big part of the Winslow community, beginning around 1947 with Arizona’s first official Little League Team. This year there are 31 teams and T-Ball. Players go up to the age of 16.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.