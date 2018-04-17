Kaibab National Forest to offer firewood permits in Tuba City and Cameron

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest will issue free-use, paid personal-use and ceremonial firewood permits for the Tusayan Ranger District at the following locations in Tuba City and Cameron over the coming months:

• April 20 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

• May 5 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Location signs to be posted at Cameron Chapter House

• May 18 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

• June 2 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Location signs to be posted at Cameron Chapter House

• Aug. 17 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

• Sept. 21 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

• Oct. 12 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Cameron Community Celebration

• Oct. 19 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

A permit must be acquired by anyone harvesting any firewood on the Kaibab National Forest, except for the small amounts used in a campfire and gathered at the campfire site. The 2018 firewood cutting season runs from April 16 to Dec. 31 for the Tusayan Ranger District.

The minimum cost for a paid, personal-use firewood permit is $20, which is good for 10 cords of wood.

A maximum of 20 cords of wood is available per individual for $40. For free-use permits, a maximum of 10 cords is available per individual. For ceremonial permits, two cords are available per individual with proper identification.



Besides the Tuba City and Cameron opportunities, permits are also available during firewood season at the following Kaibab National Forest locations:

• Williams Ranger District – 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District – 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon; (928) 638-2443

• North Kaibab Ranger District – 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; (928) 643-7395.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest