Around the Rez: week of April 18

Winslow Grand Prix

Arizona Off-Road Promotions and the city of Winslow are hosting for the first time a Grand Prix Race in Winslow May 5-6. The weekend will feature bikes, quads, and UTVs of all ages and skill levels.

Everyone is encouraged to register and attend this great addition to the 2018 AZOP season. Registration will start May 4 at the track. Races all day May 5-6 with tickets sold at the gate.

More information on times, fees, classes and location is available by visiting www.azopracing.com or contacting Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com.

Navajo Wellness Model Presentation in Cameron April 26

The Meth Suicide Prevention Initiative will host a Navajo Wellness Model Presentation at the Cameron Chapter House on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The curriculum integrates the traditional ways of Navajo teachings with how one approaches daily health. More information about registering is available at (928)283-2816.

Mental Health fist aid training April 23 in Kaibeto

The next MHFA training will be April 23 at the Kaibeto Behavioral Health Facility. More information about registering is available by calling MSPI at (928) 283-2816. Mental Health First Aid is an 8-hour course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Native Country Dance event at Moencopi April 28

DHD Productions and the Moencopi Legacy Inn and Suites are co-hosting a Native Country Dance event featuring the Desert Diamond Band, of Laguana, New Mexico April 28. Start time is 9 p.m. (MST). General admission is $12 per person with free souvenir with paid admission, while supplies last. This is a drug and alochol free event. More information is available for rooms at a discounted rate at (928) 283-4500, mention the code word CD428. More information is available from dhdproductions.com.

Spring carnival in Polacca April 21

An outdoor spring carnival is scheduled for April 21 in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi Reservation, just of Hwy. 264 east, between milepost 391 and 392 at the Honyumptewa residence. Games, food and pow wow drum groups. Vendor fee is $10 for either game or food space. Food handler’s card and peddler’s permit required. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174. This is a drug and alcohol free event.

Native Nations voting rights hearing in Tuba City April 25

Native Nations voting rights hearing will take place at Tonaneesdizi Chapter House, 220 Main St., in Tuba City April 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hearing is free and open to the public. The Native American Voting Rights Coalition wants to hear stories about voter registration and voting in federal, state and local non-tribal elections and whether Native voters have opportunities in their communities that are equal to those of non-Natives.

More information is available at www.narf.org/voting-rights/. More information about registering to attend or testifying is available by contacting vote@narf.org.

Public hearing for Native American parents in Flagstaff April 18

Native American parents in the Flagstaff area are invited to attend a public hearing held by the Indian Education Department of Flagstaff Unified School District for Title VI Indian Education funding from the U.S. Department of Education — Office of Indian Education for School Year 2018-2019.

The public meeting will be held April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Family Resource Center located at 4000 N. Cummings St., Flagstaff, Arizona.



The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies to improve elementary and secondary school programs that serve Native American students and to assist in meeting the unique educational and culturally related academic needs of American Indian and Alaskan Native students.

More information is available by contacting the Indian Education program office at (928) 527-6164/6165.

Nativo artist gathering April 27-28 in Albuquerque

Michelle Lowden of Milo Creations and Duane Koyawena of Duane Koyawena Arts have enlisted Hopi, Navajo, Pima-Maricopa and Zuni artists to gather for an art show April 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Nativo Lodge, 6602 Pan American Freeway NE in Albuquerque. This is a free event and artist rooms will be open to tour during this event. There will also be a raffle with pieces from all attending artists.

Save the Date for 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Inaugural Cleanup

The 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Cleanup takes place April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Mesa Villages. The group will meet at the Tewa Corn Clan house (Evangeline’s residence in Tewa) on the day of the cleanup. More information is available by calling (928) 221-8556.