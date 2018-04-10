Winslow council declares April ‘fair housing’ month

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met March 27 and announced April as Fair Housing Month.

In addition to the proclomation Winslow City Manager Stephen Pauken reported that there will be one vacancy on the Board of Adjustment. He also said the stage at the Route 66 Plaza needed some work but would be ready when needed on April 25.

Bob Hall with the Chamber of Commerce gave a quarterly report in which he said the bed tax funding some chamber activities has risen some for many years. He announced that there chamber has a new website VisitWinslow.com. He also spoke of a recent visit to Las Vegas, New Mexico which also has a Harvey House and an attraction to railroad interests. He said there is a lot of positive things about Winslow.

Hall also said he has been getting questions about the Arizona Cardinals being at the Standin’ on the Corner on April 28. Pauken said that he would tell him as much as he could soon but that the show is really set up by the Cardinals.

A request for assistance with the Winslow Gran Prix was the only consideration and action item at the meeting. Katie Johnson spoke about the event which will be near the eastern border of the city and will use a city water truck and employees. The project is expected to cost about $6,000. The council voted to grant the request and provide the assistance.