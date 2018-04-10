Soroptimist Club hosts annual prom dress exchange

(Photo/Todd Roth)

(Photo/Todd Roth)

  • Originally Published: April 10, 2018 12:05 p.m.

    • photo

    (Photo/Todd Roth)

    photo

    (Photo/Todd Roth)

    On April 5, Winslow Soroptimist Club hosted a prom dress exchange at the Winslow Visitors Center. The annual event allows high school students to exchange dresses, accessories, shoes and business attire for free. Twenty-five girls participated and spent the evening selecting and trying on dresses in two temporary dressing rooms shortly after the opening at 6 p.m.

