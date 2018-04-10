Soroptimist Club hosts annual prom dress exchange

On April 5, Winslow Soroptimist Club hosted a prom dress exchange at the Winslow Visitors Center. The annual event allows high school students to exchange dresses, accessories, shoes and business attire for free. Twenty-five girls participated and spent the evening selecting and trying on dresses in two temporary dressing rooms shortly after the opening at 6 p.m.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.