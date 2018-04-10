Around the Rez: week of April 11

Free exclusive preview for Native people at MNA April 14

The Museum of Northern Arizona invites Native people for a free exclusive preview of its new exhibit Native Peoples of the Colorado Plateau April 14. Complimentary gallery access is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Access to the museum is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gospel Jam in Winslow April 14

Desert Praise and worship April 14 in Winslow.

Sky Light Ministry presents ‘One in the Spirit Gospel Jam April 14 at Winslow High School Performing Arts Center, 600 E. Cherry St.

The all age free event starts with an opening prayer at 2 p.m. and closing prayer at 10 p.m. All groups are given 30 minutes to perform. Some Navajo singers and times listed out of more than a dozen include:

Sandra Silversmith of Native Praise, 2:30-3 p.m.

Hope Resurrected - a youth music group of Leupp First Presbyterian Church, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Levi Platero, a Navajo blues singer of Tohajilee, New Mexico, 4:50-5:20 p.m.

Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church, 7:10-7:40 p.m.

Thomas Arviso Band of Churchrock, New Mexico, 8:20-8:50 p.m.

Curtis Brothers of Skylight Ministry, Inc., Birdsprings Full Gospel Church, 9:30-10 p.m.

And more.

NAU School of Nursing American Indian Program hosting 20-year reunion April 14

Northern Arizona University, School of Nursing for the American Indian Program is having a 20 Year Reunion for American Indian Program graduates from Northern Arizona University (NAU), School of Nursing April 14 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. (Daylight Savings Time-Local Time) at Thorne Hall at Good Shepherd Mission in Ft. Defiance, Arizona. If you know an Alumni or are an Alumni of the School of Nursing, American Indian Program you are invited to attend the event. For more information or to RSVP call (928) 729-2060 or email ilene.tapaha@nau.edu

Native Nations voting rights hearing in Tuba City April 25

Native Nations voting rights hearing will take place at Tonaneesdizi Chapter House, 220 Main St., in Tuba City April 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hearing is free and open to the public. The Native American Voting Rights Coalition wants to hear stories about voter registration and voting in federal, state and local non-tribal elections and whether Native voters have opportunities in their communities that are equal to those of non-Natives.

More information is available at www.narf.org/voting-rights/. More information about registering to attend or testifying is available by contacting vote@narf.org.

Public hearing for Native American parents in Flagstaff April 18

Native American parents in the Flagstaff area are invited to attend a public hearing held by the Indian Education Department of Flagstaff Unified School District for Title VI Indian Education funding from the U.S. Department of Education — Office of Indian Education for School Year 2018-2019.

The public meeting will be held April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Family Resource Center located at 4000 N. Cummings St., Flagstaff, Arizona.



The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies to improve elementary and secondary school programs that serve Native American students and to assist in meeting the unique educational and culturally related academic needs of American Indian and Alaskan Native students.

More information is available by contacting the Indian Education program office at (928) 527-6164/6165.

Nativo artist gathering April 27-28 in Albuquerque

Michelle Lowden of Milo Creations and Duane Koyawena of Duane Koyawena Arts have enlisted Hopi, Navajo, Pima-Maricopa and Zuni artists to gather for an art show April 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Nativo Lodge, 6602 Pan American Freeway NE in Albuquerque. This is a free event and artist rooms will be open to tour during this event. There will also be a raffle with pieces from all attending artists.

Save the Date for 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Inaugural Cleanup

The 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Cleanup takes place April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Mesa Villages. The group will meet at the Tewa Corn Clan house (Evangeline’s residence in Tewa) on the day of the cleanup. More information is available by calling (928) 221-8556.

Navajo Rug Auction June 9

More than 300 vintage and contemporary Navajo weavings from artists, consigners and the R.B. Burnham & Co. Trading Post will be featured at the 2018 Navajo Rug Auction June 9, at the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA), 3101 N. Fort Valley Road in Flagstaff. A public preview of all weavings is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The auction, presented by MNA and Flagstaff Arts Council (FAC), begins promptly at 2 p.m. and is free to the public. Auction items can be purchased with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, cash and checks. A portion of event proceeds benefits MNA and FAC.

More information, is available from Flagstaff Arts Council at (928) 779-2300, flagartscouncil.org or the Museum of Northern Arizona, (928) 774-5213, musnaz.org.

ADOT schedules work for U.S. 163, north of Kayenta

The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project next week to improve the drainage system along US 163 north of Kayenta and make the road safer for travel during rain storms.

Work on the $3.75 million dollar project will occur between mileposts 400 and 401 and includes removing the existing pavement; extending the pipe culvert that carries storm water under the roadway and repaving the highway.

The project is scheduled to last about six months.

More information is available by visiting azdot.gov/US163.