Winslow baseball and softball put up wins with few losses at start of season

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Winslow High School baseball season has started well and won nine of their first dozen games. They were 7-2 in the first nine games before losing to the Show Low Cougars 5-4 at Show Low March 19. The Bulldogs won their next three games defeating the Snowflake Lobos 17-12 at Snowflake March 22.

Returning home, the Bulldogs defeated the Monument Valley Mustangs 10 March 23 and the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 5-0 March 26. They played the Payson Longhorns at Payson 30 to complete the March portion of their schedule.

The Bulldogs will play the Holbrook Roadrunners April 3, after the Navajo-Hopi Observer goes to print. The Bulldogs will then journey to Goodyear to participate in the Wolves Classic Tournament in Goodyear April 5 and 6 where they will meet Ridgefield, Washington, Payson and Estrella Foothills.

The Winslow High School Lady Bulldogs are 11-5 going into the April. The team started strong and did not lose until the first game of the Payson Invitational Tournament where they fell to the Benson Lady Bobcats 7-6 in an eight-inning game March 15 after four straight wins.

In the rest of the tournament they defeated the Nogales Lady Apaches 12-7, the Santa Cruz Valley Lady Dust Devils 19-1, the Camp Verde Cowgirls 14-7, the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lady Lions 9-8 and the Mingus Lady Marauders 12-2, before losing to Benson again 14-2.

After the tournament they went to Cottonwood and lost to Mingus 9-8 on March 20, then went to Snowflake and lost to the Lady Lobos by that same 9-8 score. A 12-6 win over the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets ended the March portion of the schedule.

The Lady Bulldogs will play the Coconino Lady Panthers and the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners April 3 and 4.