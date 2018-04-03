Peshlakai lobbies for establishment of Native America Day on June 2

PHOENIX — Arizona Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai recently announced that her bill SB1235 passed out of the Senate. The bill would establish June 2 as Native American Day and an official Arizona state unpaid holiday.

“I’m deeply proud that my bill to create an official state Native American Day passed out of the Senate today. Twenty-two tribes are currently recognized in Arizona and tribal reservation land covers over a quarter of the state. An estimated five to six percent of Arizona’s total population is of Native American ancestry making it the second largest Native American population in the U.S.,” she said.

Currently, California, Nevada and South Dakota have declared Native American Day an official state holiday and Tennessee celebrates American Indian Day.

“Before 1924, Native Americans were not U.S. citizens and we didn’t earn the right to vote in Arizona until 1948. With over 390,000 tribal members in Arizona and almost 11,000 veterans, it’s long past time we recognize the contributions Native Americans have made to our state’s history and the important role we play in its future. Arizona’s Native American Day is a good start and I hope my colleagues in the House will approve my bill and send it to the governor,” Peshlakai said.

Information provided by Arizona State Senate