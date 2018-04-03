Navajo Technical University inducts 13 students into honor society

CROWNPOINT, NM — On March 22, thirteen Navajo Technical University students were inducted into National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) during a candle light ceremony in NTU’s Hospitality Center. The ceremony also saw the installation of NTU’s new honor society officers.

The evening’s ceremony began with remarks by Dr. Casmir Agbaraji, NTU Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Dr. Perphelia Fowler, NTU Human Resources Director. Each congratulated the new inductees for their hard work and dedication, while recognizing their families for their continuous support and encouragement.

Students inducted at the ceremony included the following: Shauna Bebo, Early Childhood Multicultural Education major; Zabari-Obyoni Bell, Biology major; Ashton Brown, Information Technology major; Bernadine Cody, Navajo Transcription major; Megan Gaddy, Culinary Arts major; Kendra Greymountain, Environmental Science & Natural Resources major; Robyn Hubbell, Early Childhood Multicultural Education major; Meteighka Jesus, Early Childhood Multicultural Education major; Ashley Joe, Early Childhood Multicultural Education major; Tyler Lansing, IT-New Media major; Malane Sam, Culinary Arts major; Mikayla Sam, Culinary Arts major; Velynda Smith, Environmental Science & Natural Resources major and Christine Whitehorse, Environmental Science and Natural Resources major. Culinary Arts major Wendolyn Castillo and Biology major Joshua Platero were also inducted, but were not in attendance.

Five NTHS officers were confirmed at the ceremony after positions fell vacant from the previous year. Assuming the position of president was Information Technology major Bernice Coan, while Environmental Science and Natural Resources major Nathan Nez was appointed vice president. Other officers acceding positions include: New Media major Lathan Pablo as secretary, Information Technology major Ashton Brown as treasurer, and Early Childhood Multicultural Education major Ashley Joe as Student Senate representative.

Membership in NTHS requires several criteria for students. Students must be enrolled full-time, carry a 3.25 cumulative grade point average, and meet both national and local membership standards while demonstrating scholastic achievement, skill development, leadership, responsibility, and good character. The mission of NTHS is to honor student achievement and leadership, promote educational excellence, award scholarships, and enhance career opportunities

Information provided by Navajo Technical University